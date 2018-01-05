Opera 50 Web Browser Features Cryptocurrency Mining Protection
Unauthorized browser-based cryptocurrency mining has become a big problem in recent months, and it is a problem the Opera browser is now taking on in its latest release. On Jan. 4, Opera 50 was released with an anti-cryptocurrency mining feature built into the freely available web browser. The new release also now enables cryptocurrency users to automatically convert regular currency values into cryptocurrency. In addition, the built-in virtual private network (VPN) feature in Opera got a boost in the new version and is now hosted in Opera's own data centers. In this slide show, eWEEK looks at some of the highlights of the Opera 50 release.
Anti-Cryptocurrency Mining
Opera 50 includes a built-in ad blocker that now provides protection against cryptocurrency mining. "We are fans of cryptocurrencies but we simply don't accept that websites are using people's computers to mine coins without their knowledge or consent," Krystian Kolondra, head of Desktop Browser at Opera, stated. "With the new Opera 50, we want to kick off 2018 by providing people with a simple way to regain control of their computers."
Cryptocurrency Conversion
The built-in currency converter in Opera now enables users to convert regular currency values into cryptocurrency. The feature initially supports Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BTH), Ethereum (ETH) and Litecoin (LTC).
Improved VPN
Opera has long provided an integrated VPN service as part of the browser. Prior to Opera 50, the VPN service was hosted and operated by SurfEasy, but it has now moved to Opera's own data center infrastructure. The move to the new VPN service was made to increase performance.
Chromecast Support
Opera 50 includes support for Google's Chromecast, enabling users to stream content from the browser to their TVs.
VR Player Support
Virtual reality (VR) devices, including the Oculus Rift, are now supported in Opera 50.
Save as PDF
Users can now save a page as PDF to read later, or for future reference. The feature is different from the "print as PDF" method that optimizes the PDF layout for printers.
Tab Optimization
Opera 50 adds the ability for users to reload all tabs or just a single open browser tab.
Available for Windows, Mac and Linux
The Opera 50 desktop browser is freely available for Windows, macOS and Linux systems.