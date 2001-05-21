Service Offered to ISPs, Telcos

Internet service providers and telecommunications companies now have one more service they can offer customers.
StorageNetworks Inc. last week rolled out its Storfusion service, targeting service providers and telecommunications vendors that want to offer customers a data storage management service.
The service will comprise much of the Waltham, Mass., companys product line, including software, processes, and management and monitoring capabilities. It will include StorageNetworks Storos operating system, Virtual Storage Portal service management software, and Storvision command and control software.
Storfusion is available now. Pricing is dependent on the terms of service negotiated by the partners.