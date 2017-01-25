Firefox 51 Improves Security Notifications for Insecure Forms, Adds WebGL2 Support
Mozilla patches 24 security vulnerabilities in Firefox and now alerts users when they attempt to enter information into web forms that are not secure.
Mozilla released its first new browser milestone of 2017 on Jan. 24, with the debut of Firefox 51. The new open-source browser release includes enhanced capabilities that will further enable online gaming, as well as security enhancements and patches for 24 different security vulnerabilities.
WebGL2, which is an 3D graphics standard, is now supported in Firefox 51, providing developers with the ability to deliver more robust gaming and visual experiences to users.
"Firefox is the first browser to support the new WebGL 2 standard, which gives developers the ability to utilize compelling 3D graphics that are available for the first time on the web," Nick Nguyen, vice-president of Firefox at Mozilla wrote in a blog post. "Expanding on the solid foundation of WebGL 1, WebGL 2 allows content creators to leverage more modern accelerated rendering features, like transform feedback, expanded texturing functionality, and multisampled rendering support. "
Security is also a focus of the Firefox 51 release, with a new notification approach to help users stay safe. With Firefox 51, users will be alerted when they attempt to enter information into a form on a web page that has not been secured with SSL/TLS (Secure Socket Layers/ Transport Layers Security). The risk is that if a user enters login information into a form on a site that isn't secured, the information can easily be stolen.
"The warning appears when Firefox detects that a non-secure page has a login field," Tanvi Vyas, Tech Lead for Security and Privacy User Experience at Mozilla, told eWEEK. "We are using a variety of heuristics to do that detection."
Security PatchesFirefox 51 also provides security patches for 24 different issues, five of which are rated as being critical. The critical issues include a pair of memory safety issues (CVE-2017-5373 and CVE-2017-5374) a memory corruption issue in the Skia graphics library (CVE-2017-5377) and a Use-After-Free (UAF) issue (CVE-2017-5376). The fifth critical issue identified as CVE-2017-5375, is a code allocation flaw that could have potentially enabled an attacker to bypass Address Space Layout Randomization (ASLR) and Data Execution Protection (DEP) on a host operating system. There is also a high impact flaw (CVE-2017-5389) that is particularly interesting in that it could have enabled an attacker to install a browser add-on without a user's permission. "WebExtensions could use the mozAddonManager API by modifying the CSP headers on sites with the appropriate permissions and then using host requests to redirect script loads to a malicious site," Mozilla warns in its advisory. "This allows a malicious extension to then install additional extensions without explicit user permission." Sean Michael Kerner is a senior editor at eWEEK and InternetNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @TechJournalist.
