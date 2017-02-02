Privacy-Focused Tails 2.10 Linux Includes Security Updates, New Tools
Privacy-Focused Tails 2.10 Linux Includes Security Updates, New ToolsThe first 2017 release of the privacy-focused Linux distribution patches security issues and provides a new anonymous sharing tool called Onion Share.
Default Search Engine Is Now DuckDuckGoDuckDuckGo is now the default search engine choice in Tails 2.10, replacing disconnect.me, which was the default in prior releases.
Several Security Vulnerabilities Have Been PatchedEach Tails release includes security updates from the upstream open-source projects the Linux distribution includes.
Tor Browser Updated to Version 6.5Among the updated applications in Tails 2.10 is the Tor Browser, which is based on the Mozilla Firefox web browser. The latest Tor Browser update benefits from security patches made by Mozilla for Firefox.
Tor Circuit Visibility ImprovesTor works by routing user traffic through a series of nodes. Tor Browser with Tails 2.10 now includes a Tor circuit view, which shows users the path their data traffic is taking.
The uBlock Origin Browser Plugin Replaces AdBlockPrevious releases of Tails included the AdBlock browser plugin to help protect users from advertising tracking. In Tails 2.10, the uBlock Origin blocker is now the default, providing improved capabilities to blog and log potentially unwanted tracking.
Onion Share Enables Anonymous File SharingSharing files anonymously is now easier in Tails, thanks to the inclusion of the Onion Share application.
Tails 2.10 Runs the Linux 4.8 KernelAt the core of the Tails 2.10 operating system is a Linux 4.8 kernel. Linux creator Linus Torvalds released Linux 4.8 Oct. 2.
The Amnesic Incognito Live System, also known more simply as Tails, is a privacy-focused Linux distribution loaded with tools and features to help users stay somewhat anonymous on the internet. Tails first rose to prominence in 2013 as the Linux distribution used by U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) whistleblower Edward Snowden and reached the 1.0 milestone in April 2014. The latest Tails release is version 2.10, which became generally available Jan. 24, providing users with security patches and some incremental feature updates. Among the new features in the Tails 2.10 release is the Onion Share anonymous file-sharing tool. Staying anonymous online is a core element of Tails, thanks to the integration with the Tor (The Onion Router) network technology. Tor also is updated in the Tails 2.10 release, to version 0.2.9.9 and the included Tor Browser, which is based on Mozilla's Firefox, is updated to version 6.5. To help protect users against online tracking in advertisements, Tails 2.10 now includes the uBlock Origin plugin with the Tor Browser, replacing the AdBlock Plus plugin that had been in previous releases. This slide show examines the important features of the Tails 2.10 release.