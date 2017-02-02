Privacy-Focused Tails 2.10 Linux Includes Security Updates, New Tools

The Amnesic Incognito Live System, also known more simply as Tails, is a privacy-focused Linux distribution loaded with tools and features to help users stay somewhat anonymous on the internet. Tails first rose to prominence in 2013 as the Linux distribution used by U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) whistleblower Edward Snowden and reached the 1.0 milestone in April 2014. The latest Tails release is version 2.10, which became generally available Jan. 24, providing users with security patches and some incremental feature updates. Among the new features in the Tails 2.10 release is the Onion Share anonymous file-sharing tool. Staying anonymous online is a core element of Tails, thanks to the integration with the Tor (The Onion Router) network technology. Tor also is updated in the Tails 2.10 release, to version 0.2.9.9 and the included Tor Browser, which is based on Mozilla's Firefox, is updated to version 6.5. To help protect users against online tracking in advertisements, Tails 2.10 now includes the uBlock Origin plugin with the Tor Browser, replacing the AdBlock Plus plugin that had been in previous releases. This slide show examines the important features of the Tails 2.10 release.