On Tuesday, November 14 at 11 AM PT, @eWEEKNews will host its monthly #eWEEKChat. The topic will be the future of generative AI, and it will be moderated by James Maguire, eWEEK’s Editor-in-Chief.
We’ll discuss – using Twitter, now called X – current and evolving trends shaping the future of generative AI, a form of artificial intelligence that offers powerful creative capabilities. Our ultimate goal: to offer guidance to companies that enables them to maximize the competitive advantage of generative AI.
See below for:
- Participant list for this month’s eWeek Tweetchat on generative AI
- Questions we’ll discuss in this month’s eWeek Tweetchat
- How to Participate in the Tweetchat
- Tentative Schedule: Upcoming eWeek Tweetchats
Participants List: the Future of Generative AI
The list of experts for this month’s Tweetchat currently includes the following – please check back for additional expert guests:
- Andi Mann, Global CTO and Founder, Sageable
- Zeus Kerravala, Founder and Principal Analyst, ZK Research
- James Maguire, Editor-in-Chief, eWeek [moderator]
Tweetchat Questions: the Future of Generative AI
The questions we’ll tweet about will include the following – check back for more/revised questions:
- Generative AI: the hype is deafening. Is tech’s shiny new thing of 2023 really worth all the hot air?
- What key trends in generative AI do you see as important here in late 2023?
- What’s the biggest challenge that businesses face with deploying gen AI? (Or is this even known yet?)
- How do you recommend companies address the hurdles of effective gen AI use?
- Okay, to the future: how will gen AI disrupt/improve business as it evolves over the next few years? (yup, the question’s too big for Twitter.)
- How can companies best keep up with – or stay ahead of – the rapid evolution of generative AI?
- How will generative AI influence related technologies, like edge computing or data analytics?
- Your longer term sense of the future of generative AI? Say, even 2-4 years ahead?
-
A last Big Thought about gen AI – what else should managers/buyers/providers know about this powerful emerging technology?
How to Participate in the Tweetchat
The chat begins promptly at 11 AM PT. To participate:
- Open Twitter in your browser. You’ll use this browser to Tweet your replies to the moderator’s questions.
2. Open Twitter in a second browser. On the menu to the left, click on Explore. In the search box at the top, type in #eweekchat. This will open a column that displays all the questions and all the panelists’ replies.
Remember: you must manually include the hashtag #eweekchat for your replies to be seen by that day’s tweetchat panel of experts.
Remember: you must manually include the hashtag #eweekchat for your replies to be seen by that day's tweetchat panel of experts.
NOTE: There is sometimes a few seconds of delay between when you tweet and when your tweet shows up in the #eWeekchat column.
