On Tuesday, November 14 at 11 AM PT, @eWEEKNews will host its monthly #eWEEKChat. The topic will be the future of generative AI, and it will be moderated by James Maguire, eWEEK’s Editor-in-Chief.

We’ll discuss – using Twitter, now called X – current and evolving trends shaping the future of generative AI, a form of artificial intelligence that offers powerful creative capabilities. Our ultimate goal: to offer guidance to companies that enables them to maximize the competitive advantage of generative AI.

Participants List: the Future of Generative AI

The list of experts for this month’s Tweetchat currently includes the following – please check back for additional expert guests:

Andi Mann, Global CTO and Founder, Sageable

Zeus Kerravala, Founder and Principal Analyst, ZK Research

James Maguire, Editor-in-Chief, eWeek [moderator]

Tweetchat Questions: the Future of Generative AI

The questions we’ll tweet about will include the following – check back for more/revised questions:

Generative AI: the hype is deafening. Is tech’s shiny new thing of 2023 really worth all the hot air? What key trends in generative AI do you see as important here in late 2023? What’s the biggest challenge that businesses face with deploying gen AI? (Or is this even known yet?) How do you recommend companies address the hurdles of effective gen AI use? Okay, to the future: how will gen AI disrupt/improve business as it evolves over the next few years? (yup, the question’s too big for Twitter.) How can companies best keep up with – or stay ahead of – the rapid evolution of generative AI? How will generative AI influence related technologies, like edge computing or data analytics? Your longer term sense of the future of generative AI? Say, even 2-4 years ahead? A last Big Thought about gen AI – what else should managers/buyers/providers know about this powerful emerging technology?

How to Participate in the Tweetchat

The chat begins promptly at 11 AM PT on October 17. To participate:

Open Twitter in your browser. You’ll use this browser to Tweet your replies to the moderator’s questions.

2. Open Twitter in a second browser. On the menu to the left, click on Explore. In the search box at the top, type in #eweekchat. This will open a column that displays all the questions and all the panelists’ replies.

Remember: you must manually include the hashtag #eweekchat for your replies to be seen by that day’s tweetchat panel of experts.

Remember: you must manually include the hashtag #eweekchat for your replies to be seen by that day's tweetchat panel of experts.

NOTE: There is sometimes a few seconds of delay between when you tweet and when your tweet shows up in the #eWeekchat column.

#eWEEKchat Tentative Schedule for 2023*

July 25: Optimizing Generative AI: Guide for Companies

August 15: Next Generation Data Analytics

September 12: AI in the Enterprise

October 17: Future of Cloud Computing

November 14: The Future of Generative AI

December 12: Tech in 2024: Predictions and Wild Guesses

*all topics subjects to change