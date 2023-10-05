I spoke with Andrea Matsuda, Manager of Product Marketing at NICE, about how evolving technologies are affecting contact center performance.
Among the topics we discussed:
- When you refer to digital engagement, what exactly do you mean? Are you referring to chatbots?
- We see so much buzz about ChatGPT and AI solutions. What role does AI play in automating customer interactions?
- How do you ensure your digital self service solutions align with the company’s overall CX objectives?
- With the introduction of digital channels in contact centers, how has this impacted WFM? WFM solutions were built for phone calls; is there an impact by introducing them to the digital channel?
- We are seeing a lot of buzz around the back office and how it has been siloed from the front office; it appears there is a desire to blend. What is the best approach to achieve this? Is this something that TTI analytics can help with?
Watch the video: