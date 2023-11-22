I spoke with Wendy Collins, Chief AI Officer at NTT Data, about how companies are using CoPilot’s generative AI capabilities for competitive advantage.
Among the topics we discussed:
- How are companies using CoPilot, and what do you see in terms of adoption trends?
- What kinds of challenges are companies seeing with CoPilot usage? How do you recommend they address these challenges?
- Your view of 2024 AI priorities and how CoPilot will influence them? Your prediction?
- What about the overall AI services at NTT Data? What’s your sense of how clients are viewing their AI strategy?
Watch the video: