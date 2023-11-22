Wendy Collins, Chief AI Officer at NTT Data, discusses how companies are using CoPilot’s generative AI capabilities for competitive advantage.

I spoke with Wendy Collins, Chief AI Officer at NTT Data, about how companies are using CoPilot’s generative AI capabilities for competitive advantage.

Among the topics we discussed:

How are companies using CoPilot, and what do you see in terms of adoption trends?

What kinds of challenges are companies seeing with CoPilot usage? How do you recommend they address these challenges?

Your view of 2024 AI priorities and how CoPilot will influence them? Your prediction?

What about the overall AI services at NTT Data? What’s your sense of how clients are viewing their AI strategy?

Watch the video: