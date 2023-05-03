The Workato executive shares his views on the explosive interest in generative AI, including its role in automation.

I spoke with Carter Busse, CIO of Workato, about his views on the explosive interest in generative AI, including its role in automation.

Among the topics we discussed:

Generative AI is seeing a huge amount of interest and investment – your thoughts on its rapid rise?

What about generative AI and automation? How is this combination affecting business?

How is Workato addressing the automation and AI needs of its clients?

The future of the intersection of automation and AI? What developments do you foresee in the years ahead?

Listen to the podcast:

Also available on Apple Podcasts

Watch the video: