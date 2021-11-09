I spoke with Zayd Enam, CEO of Cresta, about the major trends in artificial intelligence – including recent tech advances – that enable this emerging technology to play a more supportive role for staff in call centers.
Among the topics we discussed:
- Let’s talk about the market for AI, in terms of monitoring conversations, assisting conversations. What are some key trends here?
- What’s a challenge in this market, whether a tech challenge or a human challenge, that’s holding it back?
- There are many AI companies working in the call center space. How is Cresta different?
- If you look to the future of the relationship between AI platforms and human operators, what do you see happening several years down the road?
Listen to the podcast:
Watch the video: