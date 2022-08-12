An industry expert talks about how companies can best strategize to maximize their AI deployment.

I spoke with Pranay Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder at Fractal Analytics, about what’s driving the AI sector, and how companies can best strategize to maximize their AI deployment.

Among the topics we discussed:

It seems like many companies seek to get on board with AI, but are confused about how to get started. Issues like cost and complexity are daunting. What advice do you give them?

What’s the single biggest trend driving AI forward this year?

What about the cloud and AI? What’s the relationship there?

Let’s focus on Fractal. What are a couple of use cases of how the company has supported an AI deployment?

The future of AI? What will AI for business look like in 2025?

Listen to the podcast:

Also available on Apple Podcasts

Watch the video: