I spoke with Jeff Jonas, CEO and Founder of Senzing, about the numerous challenges of entity resolution in a data repository, and why properly handling this challenge is essential for top data analytics performance.
Among the topics we discussed:
- Given your longtime involvement with the data analytics market, what do you see as the mega-trends driving data analytics this year?
- Let’s explore “entity resolution” and how it helps with data management.
- How is Senzing – which is delivered via an API – addressing the data management needs of its clients? What’s the Senzing advantage?
- The future of entity resolution service? What are some major trends we can expect in the years ahead? What about big data and civil liberties – seems like the rise of a data focus can run counter to privacy. Thoughts?