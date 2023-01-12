I spoke with two experts from Accenture about upcoming cloud trends, and how companies can optimize their cloud strategy in 2023. The conversation reflected a new report from Accenture, The Race to Cloud.
The experts:
Karthik Narain, Lead, Accenture Cloud First
Ashley Skyrme, Sr. Managing Director, Accenture
Among the topics we discussed:
- Accenture has named 2023 the “Year of Cloud Value.” What does this mean for enterprise managers who want to keep pace with cloud’s potential?
- What do you see as the key barriers facing companies as they work on capitalizing cloud value?
- What’s your best advice to companies as they seek to maximize their cloud deployment?
- Your predictions for the future of enterprise cloud and AI? Clearly these technologies have a powerful symbiotic value that will revolutionize enterprise tech.
