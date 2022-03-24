Michael Gibbs, CEO of Go Cloud Careers, discusses the personal and business skills that cloud computing professionals must master to truly succeed.
Among the topics we discussed:
- Let’s talk about the need for tech talent, and the scarcity. What are some trends driving the tech job market these days?
- What advice do you give to job seekers? What are a few “must haves,” beyond the tech skills themselves?
- Advice for companies in this competitive market for tech talent?
- What about Go Cloud Careers? What’s the advantage?
- The future of the tech job market?
