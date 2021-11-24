What's the next chapter in digital transformation? And how will companies of various sizes be affected by this rising trend?

I spoke with Michael Krigsman, analyst and founder of CXOTalk, about the evolution of digital transformation, and why the challenges for cloud native companies are quite different from those faced by legacy enterprise firms.

Among the points we covered:

Digital transformation isn’t the same for all companies. For instance, what about DT for “built in the cloud” companies vs. traditional companies?

Continuing the theme above, you mentioned differing compensation models based on the changes created by digital transformation – which might call for a different type of employee. Please explain.

Infrastructure vs. talent: This is a key debate in digital transformation. Your take?

What about the role of the customer in age of digital transformation? We hear that “the customer is at the center,” but what does that mean?

What’s the future of digital transformation?

