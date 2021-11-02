There are plenty of challenges involved with handling data in a distributed world – and yet this dispersed data can still offer great value.

I spoke with Jeff Fochtman, Senior VP, Business and Marketing, at Seagate, about the many challenges of handling data in a distributed world – and how data can offer great value despite this challenge.

Among the topics we discussed:

We live in a world where moving data is paramount. With the dramatic growth in both Edge and Multicloud deployments, data must move between them quickly. What are some of the challenges here?

Despite the challenges, how can companies get more value from data in distributed environments?

What kinds of storage strategies can reduce impediments to the movement of large data sets?

What do you see as the future of storage in a distributed world? Certainly IT will only get more distributed in the years ahead.

Listen to the podcast:

Watch the video: