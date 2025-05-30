eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

As AI tools like ChatGPT gain traction, their role in higher education is being reevaluated. Artificial intelligence is becoming a fixture in college classrooms, with both students and professors increasingly relying on it for tasks ranging from writing to grading. However, many schools remain split on how to handle AI in the classroom despite its growing presence.

Experts warn that the hesitation related to AI use in schools could hurt students in the long run. They argue students should be empowered to use AI productively to prepare for future jobs, but only with clear guidelines that maintain academic integrity and support deep learning.

Research, essays, and homework in minutes

AI tools like ChatGPT have dramatically changed how students approach academic work. Research that once required hours in the library can now be completed in minutes, with chatbots capable of summarizing dense texts or generating essay drafts instantly.

Aside from easing workloads, controlled use of AI may boost motivation and engagement, contributing to better academic performance when integrated thoughtfully into learning.

Why some educators resist AI

Despite these benefits, many educators resist the adoption of AI.

A survey published earlier this year found that 59% of college leaders report a rise in cheating since generative AI tools became widely available. Critics also warn that overreliance on artificial intelligence risks eroding critical thinking and the deeper intellectual skills that colleges aim to develop.

Many schools lack clear AI policies, which fuels uncertainty and inconsistent enforcement, prompting some to pause AI adoption rather than risk undermining learning standards.

Divided classrooms, divided outcomes

Schools remain split on how to handle AI. Some have introduced clear policies, while others offer little direction, leaving students to navigate inconsistent rules around when and how AI tools may be used. Experts caution that outright refusal to integrate AI into education could put students at a disadvantage.

“Today’s students are tomorrow’s professionals. We want to empower them to control AI,” said Roee Barak, CEO of AI research assistant Upword.

AI fluency is quickly becoming a must-have skill in many careers. Students who develop these skills now will be better equipped for workplaces shaped by intelligent technologies.

The time to define AI boundaries is now

The presence of AI in education is undeniable, and uncertainty over its use cannot persist.

Clear policies and standards must be set to guide both educators and students, ensuring fairness and meaningful learning. Without decisive action, institutions risk leaving learners unprepared for a future where AI tools are deeply embedded in every profession.