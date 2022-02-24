I spoke with Andrew Maloney, Co-Founder and COO of Query.ai, about some of the hype around the emerging Extended Detection and Response (XDR) technology: Is XDR for real?
Among the topics we covered:
- Let’s briefly define XDR – it’s still relatively new technology.
- What do you see as you look at the various XDR solutions offered by the security community? Key trends?
- What’s the problem with a single vendor XDR solution?
- Likewise, what’s the challenge with an open or hybrid vendor XDR solution?
- The real strength of XDR is its AI, correct? If the AI is fully functional and versatile, XDR can succeed. Agree, disagree?
- The future of XDR?
Listen to the podcast Soundcloud or Apple Podcasts:
Click for the episode on Apple Podcast
Watch the video: