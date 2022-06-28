Small and mid-size enterprises are more prone to cyberattack than large enterprise – but they can still adopt an effective security strategy.

I spoke with Art Ocain, VP of Cybersecurity and Incident Response at Airiam, about why small and mid-size enterprises are more prone to cyberattack – and how to address this problem.

Among the topics we covered:

What’s the state of online fraud attacks today, specifically in the SME market?

What’s an example of a company that is effectively fighting online fraud?

What sets Airiam apart in the security sector? Why choose Airiam?

Looking ahead, where do you see future attacks coming from? Is there a solution?

Listen to the podcast:

Also available on Apple Podcasts

Watch the video: