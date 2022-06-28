I spoke with Art Ocain, VP of Cybersecurity and Incident Response at Airiam, about why small and mid-size enterprises are more prone to cyberattack – and how to address this problem.
Among the topics we covered:
- What’s the state of online fraud attacks today, specifically in the SME market?
- What’s an example of a company that is effectively fighting online fraud?
- What sets Airiam apart in the security sector? Why choose Airiam?
- Looking ahead, where do you see future attacks coming from? Is there a solution?
Listen to the podcast:
Also available on Apple Podcasts
Watch the video: