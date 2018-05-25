OpenStack Summit Vancouver Defines Open Infrastructure Efforts
The first OpenStack Summit of 2018 ran from May 21-24, in Vancouver, B.C., highlighting both the open-source OpenStack cloud platform as well as an expanded array of open infrastructure efforts. At the event, the OpenStack Foundation announced the 1.0 version of Kata Containers, providing organizations with a new technology to help isolate and secure application container workloads. The Zuul continuous integration, continuous deployment (CI/CD) project was also announced as a new stand-alone effort from the OpenStack Foundation. In this slide show, eWEEK looks at some of the highlights of the 2018 OpenStack Summit Vancouver event.
From OpenStack to Open Infrastructure
Mark Collier, chief operating officer of the OpenStack Foundation, detailed at the OpenStack Summit the expanded focus of the OpenStack Foundation beyond just its namesake cloud platform to helping to support a broader market of open infrastructure efforts.
Co-located With the OpenDev Conference
OpenStack Summit Vancouver was co-located alongside the OpenDev conference, providing developers with an opportunity to collaborate and learn about emerging open development approaches.
Mark Shuttleworth Takes Aim at Rivals
In his OpenStack keynote address, Ubuntu Linux founder Mark Shuttleworth detailed his company's success against rivals in the open infrastructure space. He also demonstrated a new tool called microk8s that makes it easier to install Kubernetes.
Red Hat Details Intersection of Kubernetes and OpenStack
Mark McLoughlin, senior director of engineering for OpenStack at Red Hat, detailed where his firm sees the intersection of Kubernetes and OpenStack.
Zuul Goes Stand-alone
The Zuul continuous integration, continuous deployment (CI/CD) project was announced as the newest stand-alone project from the OpenStack Foundation.
Kata Containers 1.0 Release
The OpenStack Foundation's Anne Bertucio explained what's new in the Kata Containers 1.0 release, which provides secure container isolation.
Next Stop Berlin, Germany
The next OpenStack Summit is scheduled for Nov. 13-15.