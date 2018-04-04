Fedora 28 Set to Deliver New GNOME Linux Desktop for Workstations

The beta release of the Fedora 28 Linux distribution became available on April 3, providing users with a preview of new capabilities that will become generally available in May. Fedora is a community Linux distribution that is sponsored by Red Hat and is available in workstation, server and container-optimized editions. The new Fedora 28 release benefits from the latest Linux 4.16 kernel at the core of the system. In the Workstation edition, Fedora 28 integrates the new GNOME 3.28 open-source desktop operating environment. Among the highlights of GNOME 3.28 are improved file folder capabilities, a refreshed default font and improved virtualization. In this slide show, eWEEK looks at highlights of the Fedora 28 beta release.

For the Fedora 28 Workstation, the default desktop is GNOME 3.28, which became generally available on March 14.

Among the updated GNOME applications in Fedora 28 is the Boxes virtualization application. With GNOME 3.28, Boxes provides users with automatic download capabilities for popular Linux distributions including OpenSUSE and Ubuntu.

The Files application in GNOME 3.28 includes a new capability that enables users to "star," or favorite, files and folders, making it easier to find important items.

Cantarell, the default font in GNOME 3.28, has been updated to make text more readable.

One of the technology preview applications in GNOME 3.28 is the new Usage tool that provides users with information on CPU performance and storage availability.

Fedora 28 is powered by a Linux 4.16 kernel at the core of the operating system. Linux 4.16 became generally available on April 1.

There are several editions of Fedora 28 available in beta for end users to try out, including the workstation, server and Atomic versions. Fedora Atomic is positioned as a platform for running cloud-native workloads on a Linux, Docker and Kubernetes application stack.

Currently, Fedora 28 is available as a beta release. The final release is expected to become generally available in May.

