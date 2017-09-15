Heptio Raises New Funding to Close Kubernetes Operational Gaps

Craig McLuckie helped launch the open-source Kubernetes project while at Google and has been busy since November 2016 with his new company Heptio. Heptio is now moving forward, thanks to a $25 million Series B round of funding, bringing total funding to date for the startup to $33.5 million.

"Kubernetes is doing really well, there is a lot of energy in the ecosystem, and many companies are making Kubernetes a core part of their operating practices," McLuckie told eWEEK in a video interview.

The original goal of Heptio was to help fill in the gaps in the Kubernetes ecosystem and make the container orchestration and management platform easier to use. To date, Heptio has launched three open-source projects in support of the company's vision.

"One thing that has become clear to us is that the opportunity is bigger than just Kubernetes," McLuckie said.

In May 2017, Heptio launched its first project, Ksonnet, which provides an abstraction layer for configuring Kubernetes. In August 2017, Heptio debuted both the Ark disaster recovery and Sonobuoy diagnostics projects. McLuckie said Heptio is working on additional projects that have not yet been publicly disclosed.

Heptio is also working with its customers on co-development efforts to solve problems with as well as improve Kubernetes overall.

"We see ourselves as an obvious partner to organizations that want to get closer to the upstream Kubernetes community," McLuckie said. "A very natural relationship for us would be to work with an organization that doesn't necessarily have a connection to the community and help them to bring value to the community itself."

Watch the full video interview with Heptio CEO Craig McLuckie above.

Sean Michael Kerner is a senior editor at eWEEK and InternetNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @TechJournalist.