Red Hat Announces OpenShift Products, Partnerships at Annual Summit
Linux vendor Red Hat used its Red Hat Summit, which ran from May 8-10 in San Francisco, to highlight new product announcements and partner integrations. A key theme of the event was the continued growth of the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system, which Red Hat productizes with its OpenShift Container Platform. At the summit, Red Hat revealed its roadmap for integrating technology assets it gained via the acquisition of CoreOS in January into the OpenShift platform. Red Hat also announced new partner integrations with IBM that brings middleware applications including DB2 and WebSphere to OpenShift. Plus, Red Hat announced a new joint offering with Microsoft that brings OpenShift as a managed service to the Azure cloud. In this slide show, eWEEK looks at some of the highlights of the 2018 Red Hat Summit.
Container Linux Coming to Red Hat
The CoreOS Container Linux platform is being integrated with the Project Atomic code base to create the new Red Hat CoreOS optimized Linux distribution for container deployment using OpenShift.
Red Hat, Microsoft Bring OpenShift to Azure
At the Red Hat Summit, Red Hat President of Products and Technology Paul Cormier and Microsoft Executive Vice President Scott Guthrie announced a joint offering: the OpenShift on Microsoft Azure service.
IBM Bringing WebSphere, DB2 to OpenShift
Arvind Krishna, senior vice president at IBM, announced at the Red Hat Summit that IBM is bringing its WebSphere and DB2 middleware software to OpenShift.
OpenShift Roadmap Revealed
In a product management session at the Red Hat Summit, the roadmap for the next four OpenShift releases was revealed, outlining new features set to debut in the container platform.
Serverless Cloud Functions Are Coming
Red Hat announced a preview of the OpenShift Cloud Functions serverless offering at the event. Cloud Functions is based on the open-source Apache Whisk project that is also backed by IBM and Adobe.
Red Hat Updates Process Automation Manager
Set to debut is version 7 of the Red Hat Process Automation Manager, formerly called the JBoss BPM Suite. The new release includes new OpenShift integration elements. Red Hat Process Automation Manager is a “low-code” platform that enables business users to build meaningful business processes without the need for a complex programming language.
Updated Developer Tools Now Support OpenShift
Red Hat is enhancing its developer effort to further support OpenShift container deployments. Among the developer updates is that the open-source Eclipse Che Integrated Development Environment (IDE) now provides developers with OpenShift support.
Red Hat CEO Talks About Planning
While enterprise technologies are what Red Hat is all about, CEO Jim Whitehurst used his keynote to talk about how enterprise planning needs to change to keep pace in a more agile era.