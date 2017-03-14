Parrot Security OS 3.5 Improves Linux Security Tools Distribution
Parrot Security OS 3.5 Improves Linux Security Tools Distribution
There seems to be no shortage of Linux distributions specifically designed and built for security researchers. That list includes the Parrot Security OS Linux distribution, which was updated to version 3.5 on March 8. The Parrot Security OS platform is based on the Debian Linux distribution, with the open-source MATE desktop the default choice for new users. As a platform for security researchers, Parrot Security OS provides a wide array of tools that fit into different categories, including information gathering, vulnerability analysis, database assessment, exploitation tools, password attacks, wireless testing, digital forensics, reverse engineering and reporting tools. One of its more interesting tools is the open-source Kayak car hacking tool that can be used to diagnose a car's CAN (Controller Area Network) bus. In addition, version 3.5 includes the CryptKeeper encrypted folder manager...
Parrot Security Is Based on Debian
Parrot Security OS is a Debian Linux-based distribution that has been optimized for security researcher use cases. Parrot Security uses the MATE desktop as the default desktop experience.
Use Anonymous Mode to Stay Hidden
An "Anon Surf" mode makes use of different anonymizing network services, including Tor, to keep users somewhat hidden.
CryptKeeper Manages Encrypted Folders
New to the Parrot Security OS 3.5 release is the integration of the CryptKeeper encrypted folder manager tool.
Parrot Security OS Has a Wide Array of Tools
Parrot Security OS provides a wide array of tools that fit into different categories, including information gathering, vulnerability analysis, database assessment, exploitation tools, password attacks, wireless testing, digital forensics, reverse engineering and reporting tools.
Car Hacking With Kayak
Included in Parrot Security OS 3.5 is the Kayak open-source CAN bus diagnosis tool, providing security researchers with a tool to probe cars for potential security vulnerabilities.
Vega Web Application Security Platform Finds Web Flaws
There are several application security scanners in Parrot Security OS 3.5, among them the Vega Web Application Security Platform. Vega can help researchers find cross-site scripting (XSS) and SQL injection flaws, among other classes of web vulnerabilities.
JavaSnoop Helps Test Java Security
JavaSnoop is a tool that enables security testers to validate the security of Java applications.
Scrutinizing Password Security
Parrot Security OS comes with a number of password security tools, including Jack the Ripper, which is a widely used password cracking tool. A key part to figuring out how to crack passwords is with word lists, which is what the CeWL custom word list generator provides.
Metasploit Penetration Testing Framework Is Included
No security researcher-focused Linux distribution is truly complete without the open-source Metasploit penetration framework, which is included in Parrot Security OS.
Powered by Linux 4.9
At the core of Parrot Security OS 3.5 is a Linux 4.9 kernel.