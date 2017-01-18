Pwn2Own 2017 Takes Aim at Linux, Servers and Web Browsers
10th anniversary edition of Pwn2Own hacking contest offers over $1M in prize money to security researchers across a long list of targets including Virtual Machines, servers, enterprise applications and web browsers.
"We're always considering new targets for each year," Brian Gorenc, senior manager of vulnerability research with Trend Micro, told eWEEK.
LinuxPwn2Own has targeted Apple's macOS and Microsoft Windows based technologies for the past decade, but in 2017, the open-source Linux operating system has finally made the target list. Pwn2Own researchers will specifically be able to target the Ubuntu 16.10 Linux operating system in a pair of separate challenges, one for privilege escalation, the other for server-side web host exploitation. Researchers that target Linux will be awarded $15,000 if they can leverage a kernel vulnerability to escalate privileges. The same feat on Windows will earn a researcher $30,000, while a macOS escalation of privilege will be rewarded with $20,000. Ubuntu Linux systems can be secured with an additional layer of mandatory access control security known as 'AppArmor' that in some cases would limit the risk of a local user privilege escalation exploit. Gorenc noted that for the Pwn2Own contest, ZDI is not setting up any AppArmor profiles for this year's event. On the server side, the ZDI will award a successful exploit against the open-source Apache Web Server running on Ubuntu 16.10 Linux with a $200,000 prize.
Web BrowsersOnce again web browsers are a key target at Pwn2Own, with successful exploitation of Microsoft's Edge browser or Google Chrome worth $80,000. A successful exploit of Apple's Safari will be rewarded with a $50,000 prize. After not being part of the 2016 event, Mozilla's Firefox web browser is back on the Pwn2Own target list of 2017. A successful exploit of Firefox will earn $30,000. "Mozilla improved their security enough for us to warrant their re-inclusion in the contest," Gorenc said. Additionally the 2017 Pwn2Own event will award researchers $50,000 for each successful exploit of Adobe Reader, Microsoft Office Word, Excel and PowerPoint. The total prize pool available for researchers is more than any other Pwn2Own event has ever offered. "Much of the final tally will depend on how many entries we have," Gorenc said. "We're definitely over $1 million, which is our largest Pwn2Own ever." After 10 years of running Pwn2Own events, it's likely that the hacking challenge will continue for many more years to come. "While it would be great to live in a world with perfect security, we know this isn’t really practical," Gorenc said. "A lot of great research has been through the contest and inspired by the contest – research which ended up improving security for everyone." Sean Michael Kerner is a senior editor at eWEEK and InternetNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @TechJournalist.
