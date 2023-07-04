The Check Point executive offers advice to companies on how to understand the role of AI in cybersecurity, and he also highlights key AI trends driving the market.

I spoke with Tony Sabaj, Head of Channel Engineering Security for the Americas at Check Point, about his advice to companies on how to understand the role of AI in cybersecurity; he also highlighted AI trends driving the security market.

Among the topics we discussed:

As you survey how artificial intelligence is used in cybersecurity, what key trends are you seeing?

What advice do you give companies in terms of selecting a security solution with AI? It’s so hard for buyers to understand the role of AI in a given vendor’s solution – it’s very “black box” and difficult to compare between vendors.

How is Check Point leveraging AI in its solutions? What’s the Check Point advantage?

The future of AI and cybersecurity? What major developments can we expect in the years ahead?

Listen to the podcast:

Also available on Apple Podcasts

Watch the video: