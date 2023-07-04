I spoke with Tony Sabaj, Head of Channel Engineering Security for the Americas at Check Point, about his advice to companies on how to understand the role of AI in cybersecurity; he also highlighted AI trends driving the security market.
Among the topics we discussed:
- As you survey how artificial intelligence is used in cybersecurity, what key trends are you seeing?
- What advice do you give companies in terms of selecting a security solution with AI? It’s so hard for buyers to understand the role of AI in a given vendor’s solution – it’s very “black box” and difficult to compare between vendors.
- How is Check Point leveraging AI in its solutions? What’s the Check Point advantage?
- The future of AI and cybersecurity? What major developments can we expect in the years ahead?
Watch the video: