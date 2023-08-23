I spoke with David Linthicum, Chief Cloud Strategy Officer for Deloitte Consulting, about how cloud enables enterprise AI; he also forecast the future of these intertwined emerging technologies.
Among the topics we discussed:
- What’s driving the cloud market in 2023? It seems like there’s a major desire for cost control and to find a way to control the monster called “multicloud.” But also a sense that cloud enables AI – making cloud yet more important.
- What’s your sense of the enterprise approach to artificial intelligence? Do you see a massive land rush to invest or a desire to plan and research? Certainly the surge in interest is once-in-a-generation.
- This doesn’t get talked about a lot: AI is supported heavily by a cloud infrastructure, which enables data storage and analytics, among other tools. How can decision makers use this knowledge to optimize their AI deployment?
- The future of cloud and AI as a combined entity? I see them combining so that AI eventually becomes an “invisible” omnipresent part of every cloud-based tool, instead of a stand alone tool to purchase. Agree, disagree?
Listen to the podcast:
Also available on Apple Podcasts
Watch the video: