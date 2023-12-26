Tech industry thought leaders use the X platform (formerly known as Twitter) to discuss the many issues around regulating generative AI.

On Tuesday, January 16 at 11 AM PT, eWeek will host its monthly #eWEEKChat. The topic will be Governing Generative AI, and it will be moderated by James Maguire, eWEEK’s Editor-in-Chief.

We’ll discuss – using X, formerly known as Twitter – challenges, issues, and best practices for governing artificial intelligence, which offers vast potential but also poses serious problems for companies that fail to properly govern this powerful emerging technology.

Participants List: Governing AI

The list of experts for this month’s Tweetchat currently includes the following – please check back for additional expert guests:

Andi Mann, Global CTO and Founder, Sageable

Zeus Kerravala, Founder and Principal Analyst, ZK Research

James Maguire, Editor-in-Chief, eWeek [moderator]

Tweetchat Questions: Governing AI

The questions we’ll tweet about will include the following – check back for more/revised questions:

What are the challenges companies face with regulating generative AI? Why is it difficult? What are the problems that arise when companies don’t properly regulate their generative AI tools or other AI instances? What is one key overall rule or concept you’d recommend to help companies regulate their AI deployment? What about staff and AI regulation: what rule(s) should guide employee use of generative AI? Also regarding regulating staff: what role can AI training play? Thoughts on strategy for training staff to better regulate company AI? Which staff members should be responsible for regulating enterprise AI? A C-suite executive – which one? Does the task require a new hire? Strategies for working with vendors? How should a focus on regulating AI inform your dealings with vendors? Will the AI sector regulate itself? Or will AI regulation be government vs. industry conflict in the years ahead? Do you believe that AI will be effectively regulated at the national / international level? Overall, what’s your sense of the future of AI regulation, either at the company or higher levels?

How to Participate in the Tweetchat

The chat begins promptly at 11 AM PT on January 16. To participate:

Open Twitter in your browser. You’ll use this browser to Tweet your replies to the moderator’s questions.

2. Open Twitter in a second browser. On the menu to the left, click on Explore. In the search box at the top, type in #eweekchat. This will open a column that displays all the questions and all the panelists’ replies.

Remember: you must manually include the hashtag #eweekchat for your replies to be seen by that day’s tweetchat panel of experts.

That’s it — you’re ready to go. Be ready at 11 AM PT to participate in the tweetchat.

NOTE: There is sometimes a few seconds of delay between when you tweet and when your tweet shows up in the #eWeekchat column.

#eWEEKchat Tentative Schedule for 2024*

January 16: Governing Generative AI

February 13: Data Analytics Best Practices

March 12: AI in the Enterprise: LLMs to Security

April 16: Managing Multicloud Computing

May 14: Optimizing Generative AI

June 11: Mid-Year Look Ahead: Future of Tech

*all topics subjects to change