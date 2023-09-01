The Kinetica executive discussed the role of generative AI in optimizing the management of a data repository.

I spoke with Nima Negahban, CEO of Kinetica, about the role of generative AI in optimizing the management of a data repository.

Among the topics we discussed:

As companies grapple with managing and analyzing their data, what role does generative AI play?

What recommendations do you offer about generative AI and data?

How is Kinetica addressing the data management needs of its clients?

The future of the relationship between data and generative AI? What do you predict in the years ahead?

Listen to the podcast:

Also available on Apple Podcasts

Watch the video: