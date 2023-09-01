I spoke with Nima Negahban, CEO of Kinetica, about the role of generative AI in optimizing the management of a data repository.
Among the topics we discussed:
- As companies grapple with managing and analyzing their data, what role does generative AI play?
- What recommendations do you offer about generative AI and data?
- How is Kinetica addressing the data management needs of its clients?
- The future of the relationship between data and generative AI? What do you predict in the years ahead?
Listen to the podcast:
Also available on Apple Podcasts
Watch the video: