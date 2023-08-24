Ellie Fields, Chief Product and Engineering Officer at Salesloft, detailed key finding from a report about AI’s role in B2B sales, including how AI can streamline sales reps' efforts.

eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

I spoke with Ellie Fields, Chief Product and Engineering Officer at Salesloft, about key finding from a report about AI’s role in B2B sales, including how AI can streamline sales reps’ efforts.

Among the topics we discussed:

I know Salesloft recently released its State of AI in Sales report. What are 2-3 key findings?

What’s a major trend that you’ve noticed that’s driving AI’s role in sales here in 2023?

How is Salesloft addressing the AI in sales needs of its clients?

The future of AI and sales? What are some key milestones we can expect in the years ahead?

Listen to the podcast:

Also available on Apple Podcasts

Watch the video: