I spoke with Ellie Fields, Chief Product and Engineering Officer at Salesloft, about key finding from a report about AI’s role in B2B sales, including how AI can streamline sales reps’ efforts.
Among the topics we discussed:
- I know Salesloft recently released its State of AI in Sales report. What are 2-3 key findings?
- What’s a major trend that you’ve noticed that’s driving AI’s role in sales here in 2023?
- How is Salesloft addressing the AI in sales needs of its clients?
- The future of AI and sales? What are some key milestones we can expect in the years ahead?
