Bharat Sandhu, Senior VP, Application Development and AI at SAP, offers advice to companies seeking to optimize their AI deployment.

I spoke with Bharat Sandhu, Senior VP, Application Development and AI at SAP, about his advice to companies seeking to optimize their artificial intelligence deployment.

Among the topics we covered:

Clearly AI is seeing enormous interest and investment in the enterprise. What trends within the AI sector are you paying close attention to?

What advice do you give to companies in terms of optimizing their AI and automation strategy?

How is SAP addressing the AI and automation needs of its clients?

The future of AI and automation in the enterprise? What do you predict going forward?

Listen to the podcast:

Also available on Apple Podcasts

Watch the video: