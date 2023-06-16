I spoke with Bharat Sandhu, Senior VP, Application Development and AI at SAP, about his advice to companies seeking to optimize their artificial intelligence deployment.
Among the topics we covered:
- Clearly AI is seeing enormous interest and investment in the enterprise. What trends within the AI sector are you paying close attention to?
- What advice do you give to companies in terms of optimizing their AI and automation strategy?
- How is SAP addressing the AI and automation needs of its clients?
- The future of AI and automation in the enterprise? What do you predict going forward?
