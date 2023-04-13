Torsten Grabs, Senior Director of Product Management at Snowflake, details the top trends driving AI and data analytics.

I spoke with Torsten Grabs, Senior Director of Product Management at Snowflake, about the top trends driving AI and data analytics. He also discussed what it means to democratize data, and provided updates on Snowflake tools.

Among the topics we discussed:

What trends do you see driving data and AI at the moment? What trend feels most urgent?

Let’s talk about democratizing data – what does it mean, and how is Snowflake doing this?

What is Snowflake’s Snowpark? Other Snowflake product highlights?

The future of data and AI on Snowflake? What can users look forward to?

