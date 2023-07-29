I spoke with Syniti CTO Rex Ahlstrom about how quality data drives artificial intelligence; he also provides advice on how to improve enterprise data management.
Among the topics we covered:
- This fact doesn’t get much attention, but generative AI is driven by quality data. Without quality data, results are minimal. What’s the relationship here?
- How can companies ensure that their data quality is up to the level required by AI?
- How is Syniti addressing the data management needs of its clients?
- The future of data management and AI? What do you forecast looking ahead?
Listen to the podcast:
Also available on Apple Podcasts
Watch the video: