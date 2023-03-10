Tarek Madkour, Director of Product Management at Databricks, discusses how to make “AI and ML readily useable by mere mortals.”

I spoke with Tarek Madkour, Director of Product Management at Databricks, about how to make “AI and ML readily useable by mere mortals.” What data management practices assist in this process?

Among the topics we discussed:

I see on your LinkedIn profile that you’re experienced in making “AI and ML readily useable by mere mortals.” How do you do this – how can mere mortals and average companies do this?

You’ve mentioned that it’s “important to invest in the developer ecosystem and meet developers where they are.” Why is this important and how does it relate to data analytics?

How is Databricks addressing the data needs of its clients? What’s the Databricks advantage?

The future of the data warehouse and date lake? What are some key milestones we can expect in the years ahead?

Listen to the podcast:

Also available on Apple Podcasts

Watch the video: