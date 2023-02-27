Industry experts in the AI sector discuss the state of enterprise AI in a spirited twitter-based panel.

On Tuesday, March 14, at 11 AM PT, @eWEEKNews will host its monthly #eWEEKChat. The topic will be AI in the Enterprise, and it will be moderated by James Maguire, eWEEK’s Editor-in-Chief.

We’ll discuss – using Twitter – the many challenges in building an enterprise AI deployment. Our ultimate goal: to offer guidance to enterprises about how to get the most from their AI toolset.

How to Participate: On Twitter, use the hashtag #eWEEKChat to follow/participate in the discussion. But it’s easier and more efficient to use the real-time chat room link at CrowdChat.

Instructions are on the AI in the Enterprise page. At the top right, use your Twitter handle to register. The chat begins promptly at 11 AM PT. The page will come alive at that time with the real-time discussion. You can join in or simply watch the discussion as it flows.

Special Guests: AI in the Enterprise

The list of experts for this month’s Tweetchat currently includes the following – please check back for additional expert guests:

Trent Fierro, Sr. Marketing Manager, Cloud and AIOps Solutions, HPE Aruba Networking

James Maguire, Editor-in-Chief, eWeek [moderator]

Chat room real-time link: Go to the Crowdchat page. Sign in with your Twitter handle and use #eweekchat for the identifier.

Tweetchat Questions: AI in the Enterprise

The questions we’ll tweet about will include – check back for more/revised questions:

How would you describe the current state of enterprise AI? Do most companies have an effective strategy? What key trends are driving the enterprise AI sector here in early 2023? What are the most vexing enterprise AI challenges today? Is cost the biggest problem? How do you recommend addressing these AI challenges? What Best Practices advice would you give to companies to build their enterprise AI deployment? What’s about AI and a related technology? Like cloud or cybersecurity? How is enterprise AI interacting/driving that related technology? Will enterprise AI have a negative or positive affect on job openings? Will AI replace staffers are many fear it will? The future of enterprise AI? What will it look like 5 years from now? A last Big Thought about enterprise AI – what else should managers/buyers/providers know about AI in the enterprise?

Go here for CrowdChat information.

#eWEEKchat Tentative Schedule for 2023*

Jan. 17: Challenges in Data Analytics

Feb. 14: Why is Multicloud So Difficult?

March 14: AI in the Enterprise

April 18: Future of Edge Computing

May 16: Best Practices in Data Analytics

June 13: Pros and Cons of Low Code / No Code

*all topics subjects to change