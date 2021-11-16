Decisioning challenges in the financial sector are being reshaped by the use of data analytics.

I spoke with Donna DePasquale, Executive VP of Global Decisioning at Experian, about how the use of data analytics has evolved in the financial services sector.

Among the topics we discussed:

What are some of the data and decisioning challenges involved with helping financial institutions reduce risk?

How has this data technology evolved over the last few years? Where are we now as opposed to a few years ago?

What advice would you give to financial institutions seeking to use data to reduce risk?

Your take on the future of data analytics and the credit markets?

Listen to the podcast:

Watch the video: