Using Twitter, a group of data analytics experts discuss evolving trends and new directions in using data analytics for competitive advantage.

On Tuesday, August 15 at 11 AM PT, @eWEEKNews will host its monthly #eWEEKChat. The topic will be Next Generation Data Analytics, and it will be moderated by James Maguire, eWEEK’s Editor-in-Chief.

We’ll discuss – using Twitter – the evolving trends and strategies for using data analytics in pursuit of competitive advantage. Our ultimate goal: to offer guidance to companies about how to get the most from data analytics – now and going forward.

Participants List: Next Generation Data Analytics

The list of experts for this month’s Tweetchat currently includes the following – please check back for additional expert guests:

Tweetchat Questions: Next Generation Data Analytics

The questions we’ll tweet about will include the following – check back for more/revised questions:

First, let’s look back: How would you describe the evolution of data analytics in the enterprise over the last few years? Do most companies have an effective strategy? Here in 2023, to what extent is data analytics living up to its promise as the great competitive tool? Clearly, enterprise data analytics strategy is constantly in flux. What’s driving it forward (or backward) in 2023? What about the trend toward the “democratization of data” – easier access to data. Is it real? Is it working? We know that AI and generative AI is revolutionizing enterprise tech. How do you expect it to change data analytics practice? Looking ahead, what do you expect to be the toughest challenges facing the effective use of data analytics? How do you recommend addressing this most difficult data analytics challenge? What forward-looking Best Practices advice would you give to companies to grow their data analytics usage? A last Big Thought about data analytics – what else should managers/buyers/providers know about preparing for the future of data analytics?

How to Participate in the Tweetchat

Please note: In contrast with previous Tweetchats, eWeek is now using Tweetdeck.

The chat begins promptly at 11 AM PT on August 15. To participate:

1) Open Tweetdeck

https://tweetdeck.twitter.com/

2) Add Column – On far left side of Tweetdeck, you’ll see an Add Column tool (it’s a small plus sign). Click this option, a new column opens up.

3) Use the new column’s search box to search for the hashtag: #eweekchat. You will see the column dedicated to the #eweekchat discussion.

4) Notice that ALL tweets in this column use the hashtag #eweekchat. You must manually insert the hashtag #eweekchat into every tweet, otherwise your tweet won’t be seen by participants.

That’s it. You’re ready to go. Be ready at 11 AM PT on July 25 to participate in the tweetchat.

NOTE: There is sometimes a 10-15 second delay between when you tweet and when your tweet shows up in the Tweetdeck column.

Pro Tip: You may want to open up two browser windows: one open to your twitter home page, from which you chat, and a second that shows the column #eweekchat.

#eWEEKchat Tentative Schedule for 2023*

July 25: Optimizing Generative AI: Guide for Companies

August 15: Next Generation Data Analytics

September 12: AI in the Enterprise

October 17: Future of Cloud Computing

November 14: Edge Computing Trends

December 12: Tech in 2024: Predictions and Wild Guesses

*all topics subjects to change