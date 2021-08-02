I spoke with Irfan Khan, president, HANA Database & Analytics at SAP, about the value of an end-to-end technology platform that incorporates analytics throughout.
Among the topics we discussed:
- What is your sense of where companies are with data analytics these days. Are they comfortable, struggling to optimize?
- For those companies that are struggling, what advice would you give them to activate their data – to get more insight from their data analytics solution?
- Let’s look at SAP Business Technology Platform. Are customers requesting a more end-to-end technology platform approach? What are the main obstacles and benefits around this approach?
- SAP appears to be making strides embedding analytics across its portfolio, most recently within S/4 HANA and Success Factors. Is the goal to offer customers “analytics everywhere,” across all SAP solutions? What benefits or opportunities will this bring customers?
- Looking ahead to the future of data analytics, what developments do you expect over the next several years? What role will AI play?
Listen to the podcast:
Watch the video:
- James Maguire on Twitter: https://twitter.com/JamesMaguire
- Irfan Khan on Twitter: https://twitter.com/i_kHANA
- eWEEK on Twitter: https://twitter.com/eWEEKNews
- eWEEK on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/eWeekNews/
- eWEEK on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/eweek-washington-bureau