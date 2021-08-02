Irfan Khan, president, HANA Database & Analytics at SAP, discusses the value of an end-to-end technology platform that incorporates analytics throughout.

I spoke with Irfan Khan, president, HANA Database & Analytics at SAP, about the value of an end-to-end technology platform that incorporates analytics throughout.

Among the topics we discussed:

What is your sense of where companies are with data analytics these days. Are they comfortable, struggling to optimize?

For those companies that are struggling, what advice would you give them to activate their data – to get more insight from their data analytics solution?

Let’s look at SAP Business Technology Platform. Are customers requesting a more end-to-end technology platform approach? What are the main obstacles and benefits around this approach?

SAP appears to be making strides embedding analytics across its portfolio, most recently within S/4 HANA and Success Factors. Is the goal to offer customers “analytics everywhere,” across all SAP solutions? What benefits or opportunities will this bring customers?

Looking ahead to the future of data analytics, what developments do you expect over the next several years? What role will AI play?

Listen to the podcast:

Watch the video: