In 2022, will increased adoption of automation help turn prescriptive analytics into prescriptive guidance?

Ashley Kramer, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at Sisense, discusses her predictions for data in the year ahead, including how automation will turn prescriptive data analytics into prescriptive guidance.

Among the topics we discussed:

Prediction: Organizations will redefine what it means to build a “culture of analytics.”

Prediction: The most data-driven organizations will combat tool fatigue by bringing data to workers where they are.

Prediction: Automation turns prescriptive analytics into prescriptive guidance.

News from Sisense?

Listen to the podcast:

Watch the video: