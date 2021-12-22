Shawn Bice, President of Products and Technology at Splunk, discusses how data analytics is reshaping business, and also provides insight into the future of edge computing.
- Before we talk about how data will drive the next wave of business reinvention, let’s take a look at the level of comfort and/or adoption with data analytics currently. Are companies struggling with data, or do you see relative success? What’s a key challenge for companies and data?
- I know you see data driving the next era of business reinvention – how do you see this evolving?
- Edge computing seems to be enjoying a particularly rapid upswing at the moment – possibly 2022 will be “the year of edge.” What’s your sense of adoption trends?
- Let’s look at the future of data analytics and of edge computing, perhaps even as they interrelate. What key milestones or trends do you see in the years ahead for these two tech trends?
