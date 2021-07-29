Philip Cooper, VP of Product, Tableau, discusses the trend toward making data analytics tools available to employees throughout the organization, not merely the C-suite.

Among the topics we discussed:

At what stage do you see companies now with the adoption of AI, and with augmented analytics? Are companies fully on board with running operations with metrics?

2. What about the trend toward making analytics available to all employees – democratizing it – as opposed to limiting access to the C-Suite?

3. Let’s talk about Tableau’s suite of new and expanded tools. What’s most noteworthy?

4. Looking ahead, what do you see as some key future trends for data analytics in workplace, and/or software that enables analytics access to all employees?

Listen to the podcast:

Watch the video: