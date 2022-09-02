How can companies get more from their data analytics practice?

I spoke with Ajeet Singh, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman at ThoughtSpot, about how companies can get more from their analytics practice; he also forecast future trends in data analytics.

Among the topic we covered:

As you survey the data analytics sector, what trends are the major drivers in 2022?

What advice do you give to companies to get more from their analytics practice?

How is ThoughtSpot addressing the analytics needs of its clients? What’s the ThoughtSpot advantage?

The future of data analytics in the enterprise? What are some key milestones we can expect in the years ahead?

Listen to the podcast:

Also available on Apple Podcasts

Watch the video: