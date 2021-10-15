Ajeet Singh, Co-founder and Executive Chairman, ThoughtSpot, describes the search technology that’s central to ThoughtSpot’s data analytics platform, which he claims far surpasses traditional dashboard interfaces.

Among the topics we discussed:

As companies rely more and more on their data analytics platforms, what are the typical challenges they run into? What do companies struggle with, in getting the most from their analytics platforms?

What about the current relationship between data analytics and artificial intelligence? Can anyone do analytics without AI?

How does ThoughtSpot compare with other vendors like Tableau and Micrsoft Power BI? What sets it apart?

What about the classic conflict in analytics platforms, between ease of use and intuitive user interface, versus robust capabilities and tools for advanced data scientists? Which side does ThoughtSpot fall on?

The future of data analytics as you see it, over the next few years?

Listen to the podcast:

Watch the video: