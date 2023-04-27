Microsoft and IBM are teaming up to help customers with their hybrid cloud journey. Executives from both companies discuss the details.

Among the topics we discussed:

In the past, IBM and Microsoft have been competitors in some sectors. What’s driving the current IBM-Microsoft partnership?

I know that IBM and Microsoft are working together to support companies seeking to accelerate their cloud journey. What are some of the offerings or joint solutions you’re working on to help with that acceleration?

When it comes to cloud adoption, are you seeing certain industries struggle or face barriers? And what does the IBM-Microsoft partnership bring to the table to help these industries?

Over the next few years, how do you see the IBM-Microsoft partnership evolving? What do future priority areas look like? Sustainability? Security?

Listen to the podcast:

Also available on Apple Podcasts

Watch the video: