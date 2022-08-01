What is the value of a distributed cloud architecture in today's multicloud world?

I spoke with Leo Leung, VP, Products and Strategy at Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, about the cloud sector and how the OCI Dedicated Region solution boosts performance.

Among the topics we discussed:

As you talk with cloud customers, what are they most asking for? Is it a question of price, is security and privacy the chief concern? What do you hear?

Why is distributed cloud called “the next evolution of cloud”? What problems does it solve?

How is the OCI Dedicated Region solution helping clients? What’s the advantage?

The future of cloud and dedicated region technology in the years ahead? What are some key milestones we can expect in the years ahead?

Listen to the podcast:

Also available on Apple Podcasts

Watch the video: