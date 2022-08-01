I spoke with Leo Leung, VP, Products and Strategy at Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, about the cloud sector and how the OCI Dedicated Region solution boosts performance.
Among the topics we discussed:
- As you talk with cloud customers, what are they most asking for? Is it a question of price, is security and privacy the chief concern? What do you hear?
- Why is distributed cloud called “the next evolution of cloud”? What problems does it solve?
- How is the OCI Dedicated Region solution helping clients? What’s the advantage?
- The future of cloud and dedicated region technology in the years ahead? What are some key milestones we can expect in the years ahead?
Listen to the podcast:
Also available on Apple Podcasts
Watch the video: