Why has open source played such an integral role in the innovations that have shaped enterprise IT?

I spoke with Paul Cormier, CEO of Red Hat, about how open source’s innovation enables edge computing, and why hybrid cloud is now the operative model going forward.

Among the topics we discussed:

Linux has had a remarkable growth curve. Red Hat went public in 1999, and certainly there was enterprise resistance in those early years. Yet I just read an analyst forecast of $60 billion in open source revenue in the years ahead. Why has open source seen such a rapid growth curve?

Clearly Edge computing is also on a rapid growth pace in 2022. You’ve mentioned that Edge computing won’t happen without hybrid cloud and open source. Why is this?

Given how close you are to the cloud market, what do you see as a key challenge facing today’s cloud customers? Any advice you’d give to companies?

If you look to the future of the enterprise IT market – which is so full of competing market forces – are there a couple of trends that you think will shape tech? How can companies prepare now?

Listen to the podcast:

Also available on Apple Podcasts

Watch the video: