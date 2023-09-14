Lori Rosano, Head of Public Cloud, SAP North America, discussed what’s driving public cloud growth in 2023, and also forecast future cloud developments.

I spoke with Lori Rosano, Head of Public Cloud, SAP North America, about what’s driving public cloud growth in 2023, and her forecasts for key cloud developments.

Among the topics we discussed:

What major trends do you see driving public cloud usage this year? If a company has not fully embraced the cloud by 2023, what’s holding them back?

What’s a common challenge you see with public cloud clients? Some thoughts on addressing this challenge?

How is SAP addressing the public cloud needs of its clients? Is SAP best suited to large enterprise clients?

The future of public cloud? It seems like one of its new – and most powerful – drivers is its ability to facilitate/enable artificial intelligence. Thoughts?

