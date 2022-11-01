As multicloud computing grows, the challenges of handling data grow correspondingly.

I spoke with Jeff Fochtman, SVP, Business and Marketing at Seagate, about a new survey that details the growth of multicloud and the challenges of managing data.

1) As you survey the multicloud market, what trends are driving enterprise use this year?

2) Let’s talk about the key findings of the report:

A majority (82%) of respondents already use 2+ public cloud infrastructure service providers (excluding Software as a Service, or SaaS). This figure is expected to increase to 93% in two years.

A great deal of momentum is taking place among those using 4+ cloud infrastructure providers: 30% of respondents today. The Multicloud Maturity survey shows that this number will more than double in two years, rising to 63%.

84% of respondents agree the opportunity exists for their organization to better leverage its existing data to create business value.

But 73% report that their organization is hampered by data retention costs, which limits their ability to maximize data value.

3) Given the report’s findings and your own sense of the market, what do you see as the future of multi-cloud? What will multi-cloud look like in the middle of the decade or so?

