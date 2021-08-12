Calling all DevOps & Agile Development experts on Twitter – join the #eWEEKchat on August 17, 11 AM PT: DevOps & Agile Development.

On Tuesday, August 17, at 11 AM PST, @eWEEKNews will host its monthly #eWEEKChat. The topic will be “DevOps & Agile Development,” and it will be moderated by James Maguire, eWEEK’s Editor-in-Chief.

We’ll discuss – using Twitter – important DevOps & Agile Development concepts, including market trends, key advantages, best practices, overcoming challenges, and DevOps & Agile Development critical role in today’s IT sector. Clearly, the DevOps market is expanding – it’s forecast to enjoy a scorching 21 percent CAGR between 2021 and 2026.

How to Participate: On Twitter, use the hashtag #eWEEKChat to follow/participate in the discussion. But it’s easier and more efficient to use the real-time chat room link at CrowdChat.

Instructions are on the DevOps Crowdchat page: log in at the top right, use your Twitter handle to register. The chat begins promptly at 11 AM PT. The page will come alive at that time with the real-time discussion. You can join in or simply watch the discussion as it is created.

Chat room real-time link: Go to the Crowdchat page. Sign in with your Twitter handle and use #eweekchat for the identifier.

The questions we’ll tweet about will include:

What is the current state of DevOps? How widely adopted is it? The DevOps market is growing rapidly, at a torrid 21% CAGR. Why is there so much interest in DevOps? What are the key challenges to successful DevOps? Why does it fail? What’s your favorite Best Practices for DevOps? Is there any friction between DevOps and Agile methodologies? What are the disadvantages of DevOps? What do you expect for the future of DevOps, say 3-5 years out?

