I spoke with Steve Hoffman, SVP of Engineering at Percona, about how the emerging technology of platform engineering is the equivalent of low code/no code for a variety of development tasks.
Among the topics we discussed:
- What is platform engineering?
- Why does platform engineer have a chance of going mainstream?
- How is Percona addressing the needs of its clients?
- The future of database infrastructure? What are some key milestones we can expect in the years ahead?
Listen to the podcast:
Also available on Apple Podcasts
Watch the video: