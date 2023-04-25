Steve Hoffman, SVP of Engineering at Percona, talks about how the emerging technology of platform engineering is the equivalent of low code/no code for a variety of development tasks.

I spoke with Steve Hoffman, SVP of Engineering at Percona, about how the emerging technology of platform engineering is the equivalent of low code/no code for a variety of development tasks.

Among the topics we discussed:

What is platform engineering?

Why does platform engineer have a chance of going mainstream?

How is Percona addressing the needs of its clients?

The future of database infrastructure? What are some key milestones we can expect in the years ahead?

