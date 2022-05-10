I spoke with Thimaya Subaiya, SVP and GM of Global Customer Experience at Cisco, about the factors that create good customer experience – and why CX needs to be improved.
Among the topics we covered:
- What is your sense of how effectively customer experience (CX) is built into today’s technology offerings?
- As companies shop for solutions in the market, how can they know if the CX of a solution will serve them as they need?
- How is Cisco serving the CX needs of its clients? What’s the Cisco advantage?
- The future of CX as digital transformation progresses? What do you see that needs to happen – or what do you hope happens with CX?
Listen to the podcast:
Also available on Apple Podcasts
Watch the video: